Empowering Youth: The Architects of Tomorrow's Innovation

The promising potential of youth as catalysts for innovation and nation-building was underscored by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday. Speaking at the University of Jammu's 'Goonj 2026' youth festival, Sinha highlighted the importance of fostering creative and forward-thinking minds for sustainable development.

Sinha stressed that empowering youth equips them to drive societal transformation, asserting that their intellectual vigor and innovative leadership are pivotal for the nation's advancement. The event served as a platform for students from various disciplines to share, educate, and ignite new ideas.

He urged educational institutions to extend their roles beyond conventional curriculums. By engaging in genuine cross-disciplinary dialogues, campuses can become idea hubs and foster a culture where education births novel solutions for the future. Additionally, Sinha launched 'JU Vaachan', a podcast by the University's Department of Journalism and Media Studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)