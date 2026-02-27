Left Menu

Empowering Youth: The Architects of Tomorrow's Innovation

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the transformative power of youth in innovation and nation-building at the University of Jammu's 'Goonj 2026' festival. By embracing education beyond traditional learning and fostering courage, youth can unlock new societal avenues, driving progress and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:07 IST
Empowering Youth: The Architects of Tomorrow's Innovation
The promising potential of youth as catalysts for innovation and nation-building was underscored by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday. Speaking at the University of Jammu's 'Goonj 2026' youth festival, Sinha highlighted the importance of fostering creative and forward-thinking minds for sustainable development.

Sinha stressed that empowering youth equips them to drive societal transformation, asserting that their intellectual vigor and innovative leadership are pivotal for the nation's advancement. The event served as a platform for students from various disciplines to share, educate, and ignite new ideas.

He urged educational institutions to extend their roles beyond conventional curriculums. By engaging in genuine cross-disciplinary dialogues, campuses can become idea hubs and foster a culture where education births novel solutions for the future. Additionally, Sinha launched 'JU Vaachan', a podcast by the University's Department of Journalism and Media Studies.

