MakeGPT Revolutionizes AI-Powered Prototyping in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 2026: In a groundbreaking event, MakeGPT, the world's first AI hardware copilot, was launched in Tamil Nadu on January 8, 2026, at the Umagine 2026 event in Chennai. This platform promises to revolutionize educational and startup environments by significantly reducing prototyping times.

The event was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M. K. Stalin, who emphasized the importance of technology in modernizing education. MakeGPT is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, allowing students and entrepreneurs to create functional IoT products quickly using natural language prompts.

Built at IIT Madras Research Park and accelerated by Vidhai Accelerator, MakeGPT is co-founded by Nanu Swamy and Naveena Swamy, both seasoned entrepreneurs. Its intuitive, cost-effective design is transforming how ideas transform into tangible innovations. With its upcoming hardware development kits, MakeGPT continues to advance Tamil Nadu's reputation as a leader in education-driven innovation.

