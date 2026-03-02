Left Menu

MakeGPT Revolutionizes AI-Powered Prototyping in Tamil Nadu

MakeGPT, an AI hardware copilot, launched in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, enabling educational institutions and startups to accelerate prototyping. Supported by IIT Madras, it transforms the idea-to-product journey. Co-founded by Nanu Swamy and Naveena Swamy, the platform facilitates hands-on learning and innovation at reduced costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:51 IST
MakeGPT Revolutionizes AI-Powered Prototyping in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, March 2026: In a groundbreaking event, MakeGPT, the world's first AI hardware copilot, was launched in Tamil Nadu on January 8, 2026, at the Umagine 2026 event in Chennai. This platform promises to revolutionize educational and startup environments by significantly reducing prototyping times.

The event was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M. K. Stalin, who emphasized the importance of technology in modernizing education. MakeGPT is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, allowing students and entrepreneurs to create functional IoT products quickly using natural language prompts.

Built at IIT Madras Research Park and accelerated by Vidhai Accelerator, MakeGPT is co-founded by Nanu Swamy and Naveena Swamy, both seasoned entrepreneurs. Its intuitive, cost-effective design is transforming how ideas transform into tangible innovations. With its upcoming hardware development kits, MakeGPT continues to advance Tamil Nadu's reputation as a leader in education-driven innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of major Gulf liquid natural gas supplier, reports AP.

European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of majo...

 Global
2
Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech

Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech

 India
4
EU Gas Coordination Group Convenes Amid Middle East Tensions

EU Gas Coordination Group Convenes Amid Middle East Tensions

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026