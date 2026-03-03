Anxious Wait: Indian Parents Urge Evacuation Amid Iran Crisis
Indian families anxiously await updates on their children in Iran amidst escalating conflicts. With communication challenging, parents appeal to the Indian government for urgent evacuation. Safety measures are being coordinated, while educational authorities postpone exams due to security concerns.
- Country:
- India
As tensions rise in Iran, Indian families are gripped with anxiety over the safety of their children who are studying abroad. Parents are fervently appealing to the Indian government for the swift evacuation of their loved ones.
Altaf Khan from Srinagar expressed his growing concern, unable to rest as his sister navigates the dangers present in Tehran. Communication has been brief and distressing, heightening the family's worry.
Amid the turmoil, educational authorities have postponed exams in the Middle East region, citing security concerns. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy is coordinating precautionary relocations to ensure student safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Showdown Intensifies with Strategic Military Strikes
Global Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes and Cyber Attacks Intensify in Middle East
Global Markets Roil Amid Military Strikes: Oil Prices Skyrocket
Trump Orders Military Strikes Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
China Condemns U.S. and Israeli Military Strikes on Iran