Anxious Wait: Indian Parents Urge Evacuation Amid Iran Crisis

Indian families anxiously await updates on their children in Iran amidst escalating conflicts. With communication challenging, parents appeal to the Indian government for urgent evacuation. Safety measures are being coordinated, while educational authorities postpone exams due to security concerns.

Updated: 03-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions rise in Iran, Indian families are gripped with anxiety over the safety of their children who are studying abroad. Parents are fervently appealing to the Indian government for the swift evacuation of their loved ones.

Altaf Khan from Srinagar expressed his growing concern, unable to rest as his sister navigates the dangers present in Tehran. Communication has been brief and distressing, heightening the family's worry.

Amid the turmoil, educational authorities have postponed exams in the Middle East region, citing security concerns. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy is coordinating precautionary relocations to ensure student safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

