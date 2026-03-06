UN calls for fair play in the global race for critical minerals

Despite geopolitical upheavals, the shift from a fossil-fuel-based global economy to one driven by clean electrification remains on track.

According to the International Energy Agency (an autonomous international agency that is not part of the UN system), lithium demand grew by nearly 30 per cent in 2024, and nickel, cobalt, graphite, and rare earths by 6–8 per cent. The growth of EVs, batteries and renewables is driving a major surge in demand for critical minerals.

From the UN Secretary-General to several agencies and entities, the UN system has been issuing guidance, convening meetings and producing reports on the mining and exploitation of these minerals, aimed at making sure that as many people as possible benefit from a cleaner, low carbon global economy.

Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals

In April 2024, UN Secretary-General António Guterres launched the Panel on Critical Energy Transition Minerals to ensure a just, fair and sustainable transition that fully benefits all countries and communities endowed with these minerals.

Later that year, the panel released its first report, which Mr. Guterres described as a “how-to guide to help generate prosperity and equality alongside clean power.”

The report identifies ways to ground the renewables revolution in justice and equity so that it spurs sustainable development, respects people, protects the environment and generates prosperity in resource-rich developing countries.

UN Guidance for Action on Critical Energy Transition Minerals

The guidance, produced in June 2025, proposes measures to ensure that critical energy transition minerals are extracted and used in ways that advance human rights, environmental protection and equitable development. It is structured around three core principles:

Human rights must be central. This means human rights due diligence; impact assessments; free, prior and informed consent; civic‑space protection; and robust grievance mechanisms.

The environment and planetary integrity must be assured, with priority given to strong environmental and social impact assessments, biodiversity protection, no‑go zones, decarbonisation, circular‑economy measures, and progressive mine‑site rehabilitation.

Justice and equity throughout the system, with an emphasis on meaningful community participation, gender equality, inclusion of Indigenous Peoples, and fair benefit‑sharing.

‘A major development opportunity’: UN trade agency

According to the UN trade agency (UNCTAD), the booming demand for critical minerals is reshaping geopolitical and industrial dynamics, placing resource‑rich developing countries at the centre of emerging value chains.

The energy transition presents a “major development opportunity” for these nations: UNCTAD says that, by moving from raw mineral exports to local processing and value addition, they can significantly increase economic returns. For example, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo local cobalt processing nearly tripled export value, rising from $167 million to $6 billion in 2022.

Serious environmental risks: UN environment agency