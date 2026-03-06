Karnataka Unveils Bold Initiatives for Minority Empowerment
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a range of initiatives focused on education, infrastructure, and economic empowerment for minority communities. The plan includes new residential schools, economic programs, and the expansion of existing hostels. The move sparked criticism from the BJP, accusing the government of appeasement politics.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah introduced significant educational and welfare policies targeting the minority communities in his latest budget announcement. The state plans to launch new residential schools and hostels, alongside economic empowerment programs, all aimed at boosting opportunities for minorities.
The government intends to establish 25 post-metric hostels and transform existing educational institutions to accommodate a growing number of students from minority backgrounds. Plans for ten new Saint Shishunala Shariff Residential Schools, operating under the CBSE curriculum, also feature prominently.
Moreover, the budget allocates funding for the advancement of specific minority groups and the development of entrepreneurship schemes. However, these measures attracted criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress-led government of engaging in appeasement politics to secure its voter base.
