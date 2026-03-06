Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Bold Initiatives for Minority Empowerment

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a range of initiatives focused on education, infrastructure, and economic empowerment for minority communities. The plan includes new residential schools, economic programs, and the expansion of existing hostels. The move sparked criticism from the BJP, accusing the government of appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:31 IST
Karnataka Unveils Bold Initiatives for Minority Empowerment
initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah introduced significant educational and welfare policies targeting the minority communities in his latest budget announcement. The state plans to launch new residential schools and hostels, alongside economic empowerment programs, all aimed at boosting opportunities for minorities.

The government intends to establish 25 post-metric hostels and transform existing educational institutions to accommodate a growing number of students from minority backgrounds. Plans for ten new Saint Shishunala Shariff Residential Schools, operating under the CBSE curriculum, also feature prominently.

Moreover, the budget allocates funding for the advancement of specific minority groups and the development of entrepreneurship schemes. However, these measures attracted criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress-led government of engaging in appeasement politics to secure its voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
2
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India
3
Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

 India
4
State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis to media.

State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026