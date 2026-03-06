Left Menu

Tragedy at College: A Life Lost Amid Administrative Tensions

A 42-year-old college employee in Thane district, Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building. Praveen Chaudhary, a peon at Pragati College, was reportedly distressed over discussions about his behavior. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death.

Updated: 06-03-2026 17:28 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at Pragati College in Dombivli East, Maharashtra, as 42-year-old college employee Praveen Chaudhary allegedly took his own life by jumping from the institution's fourth floor.

Chaudhary, working as a peon, had attended the college with his parents to address administrative concerns with the principal. During this meeting, he reportedly became agitated, slipped away, and jumped from the building, according to police reports.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Chaudhary succumbed to his injuries. Known for his temperamental nature, Chaudhary had received warnings regarding his behavior. Authorities are investigating the incident, and a case of accidental death has been registered.

