Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC 2025: A Celebration of Perseverance and Dedication

Anuj Agnihotri, the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025, expressed awe and gratitude, attributing his success to unwavering family support. His achievement was celebrated by family and friends who gathered at his Rawatbhata residence in Chittorgarh.

Agnihotri, who dedicated his success to his family, said their prioritization of his efforts was a key source of inspiration. Highlighting perseverance, he shared that it was his third attempt at the prestigious exam, motivated by a determination to improve from previous tries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated Agnihotri on social media, recognizing his achievement as an inspiration for Rajasthani youth. Sharma expressed confidence in the toppers' dedication to serving the nation, extending best wishes to all successful candidates.

