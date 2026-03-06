Left Menu

Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC 2025: A Celebration of Perseverance and Dedication

Anuj Agnihotri tops the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025, attributing his success to family support. This inspiring achievement sparks celebrations at his residence in Chittorgarh as Rajasthan's Chief Minister acknowledges Anuj's dedication, hoping his story will motivate countless youths across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:42 IST
Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC 2025: A Celebration of Perseverance and Dedication
  • Country:
  • India

Anuj Agnihotri, the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025, expressed awe and gratitude, attributing his success to unwavering family support. His achievement was celebrated by family and friends who gathered at his Rawatbhata residence in Chittorgarh.

Agnihotri, who dedicated his success to his family, said their prioritization of his efforts was a key source of inspiration. Highlighting perseverance, he shared that it was his third attempt at the prestigious exam, motivated by a determination to improve from previous tries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated Agnihotri on social media, recognizing his achievement as an inspiration for Rajasthani youth. Sharma expressed confidence in the toppers' dedication to serving the nation, extending best wishes to all successful candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

Will Jacks' Exit: A Turning Point in England's T20 World Cup Semifinal Drama

 India
2
Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Economy

Unforeseen Job Losses Amid Strikes and Unusual Weather: A Struggling U.S. Ec...

 Global
3
Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

Shubhankar Sharma's Resurgence at Joburg Open

 South Africa
4
Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

Umesh Singh Kushwaha Elected as JD(U) Bihar President for Third Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026