Triumphant Journey: Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Anuj Agnihotri, hailed as the topper of the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Exam, expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude towards his family, who he credited as his primary inspiration. As news of his triumph spread, a jubilant crowd gathered at his home in Rawatbhata, Chittorgarh district.

The young achiever, still coming to terms with his success, emphasized the significant role his family played in his journey. Having attempted the exam three times, Anuj persevered, aiming for the top, and finally achieved it on his third try.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated the new topper, highlighting the inspiration Anuj's accomplishment brings to countless youth across the state. Anuj's journey stands as a testament to dedication, hard work, and the continuous pursuit of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)