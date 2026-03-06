Gujarat's SPIPA Shines in UPSC 2025 with 34 Success Stories

Gujarat's Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) has made headlines with 34 of its trainees successfully passing the UPSC 2025 civil services examination. Among them, Nisar Dishant Amrutlal captured the spotlight by achieving the 19th position nationwide.

Founded in 1962, SPIPA remains Gujarat's premier training hub, offering free coaching, study materials, and extensive facilities to bolster the preparation of those taking the UPSC exams. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed pride in the accomplishments of these aspirants in a post on X, attributing their success to SPIPA's robust training environment and the tenacity of Gujarat's youth.

Highlighting the broader vision, CM Patel referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' underscoring the importance of these candidates in advancing the goals of good governance and national development.