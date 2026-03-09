Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur Honors Purnendu Chatterjee for Global Contributions

IIT Kharagpur has honored its distinguished alumnus and entrepreneur Purnendu Chatterjee by announcing his induction into the institute's Alumni Hall of Fame in 2026. Chatterjee emphasized translating scientific knowledge into real-world solutions and proposed a strategic partnership between IIT Kharagpur and TCG CREST for innovative research initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:08 IST
IIT Kharagpur Honors Purnendu Chatterjee for Global Contributions
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Kharagpur has acknowledged the achievements of its notable alumnus, Purnendu Chatterjee, an influential entrepreneur, who will be inducted into the institute's Alumni Hall of Fame in 2026. The announcement was made during the institute's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Purnendu Chatterjee is the founder and chairman of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) and visited IIT Kharagpur to engage with leaders, faculty, and students. The institute's director, Suman Chakraborty, highlighted the essential role of alumni in enhancing IIT Kharagpur's global presence.

Chatterjee called for a "virtuous cycle" of translating scientific advancements into practical solutions and proposed a 10-year strategic collaboration between IIT and TCG CREST. This initiative will focus on innovation in sectors such as AI, health technologies, and sustainable systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
2
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

Britain Pushes for Global Oil Reserve Release Amid Escalating Iranian Crisis

 Global
4
Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key States

Unopposed Victories Mark Rajya Sabha Elections, But Contests Heat Up in Key ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026