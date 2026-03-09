IIT Kharagpur Honors Purnendu Chatterjee for Global Contributions

IIT Kharagpur has acknowledged the achievements of its notable alumnus, Purnendu Chatterjee, an influential entrepreneur, who will be inducted into the institute's Alumni Hall of Fame in 2026. The announcement was made during the institute's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Purnendu Chatterjee is the founder and chairman of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) and visited IIT Kharagpur to engage with leaders, faculty, and students. The institute's director, Suman Chakraborty, highlighted the essential role of alumni in enhancing IIT Kharagpur's global presence.

Chatterjee called for a "virtuous cycle" of translating scientific advancements into practical solutions and proposed a 10-year strategic collaboration between IIT and TCG CREST. This initiative will focus on innovation in sectors such as AI, health technologies, and sustainable systems.

