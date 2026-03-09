Pakistan's Austerity Drive: Schools Close in Fuel-Saving Effort

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated a series of austerity measures to conserve fuel as the Middle East conflict continues to impact the nation. A significant part of these efforts involves closing schools for two weeks from March 16, with higher education institutions shifting to online classes as a response to the fuel crisis.

In his televised address, Sharif detailed additional steps, such as slashing government fuel allowances in half and requiring half of the governmental workforce to operate from home. These measures are intended to alleviate fuel expenses and contribute to overall economic stability during the ongoing conflict.

Furthermore, all government offices, excluding banks, will now operate only four days a week. This move aims to reduce fuel consumption significantly, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing the fuel crisis while continuing essential functions.