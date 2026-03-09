Pakistan's Austerity Drive: Schools Close in Fuel-Saving Effort
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced austerity measures amid a Middle East conflict, including school closures and reduced fuel allowances. Schools will close for two weeks from March 16, higher education moves online, and government operations are scaled down to save fuel.
In his televised address, Sharif detailed additional steps, such as slashing government fuel allowances in half and requiring half of the governmental workforce to operate from home. These measures are intended to alleviate fuel expenses and contribute to overall economic stability during the ongoing conflict.
Furthermore, all government offices, excluding banks, will now operate only four days a week. This move aims to reduce fuel consumption significantly, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing the fuel crisis while continuing essential functions.
