A Name Change for Clarity: Barpeta Medical College Rebranding

The Assam government has renamed Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College as Barpeta Medical College to align with naming practices of state medical institutions. This decision is aimed at reducing confusion as some people mistakenly thought it was a private entity. A new cultural institution will be named in honor of the former President, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.

Updated: 10-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 23:18 IST
The Assam government has announced the renaming of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. This shift aligns with the state's convention of naming colleges after their locations, as outlined by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a recent state cabinet meeting.

Previously named after the former President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, the institution's name led to some confusing it for a private entity. The rebranding initiative seeks to maintain consistency across Assam's government medical colleges, including those in Guwahati, Dhubri, and more.

In recognition of Ahmed's contributions and stature, the state cabinet has resolved to designate another educational or cultural institution in his honor. Established in 2011, the Barpeta Medical College remains affiliated with Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences.

