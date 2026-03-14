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Galgotias University Shines: Best IEEE Computer Society Chapter in India

The IEEE Computer Society Student Branch Chapter at Galgotias University has won the Best Computer Society Chapter in India at the AICSSYC 2025 in Kolkata. The achievement highlights the university's dedication to innovation and academic excellence, earning a cash prize of USD 500.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:04 IST
Galgotias University Shines: Best IEEE Computer Society Chapter in India
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In a remarkable achievement, the IEEE Computer Society Student Branch Chapter at Galgotias University has been named the Best Computer Society Chapter in India.

The accolade was awarded during the prestigious All India Computer Society Student & Young Professionals Congress 2025, held in Kolkata.

The chapter claimed 1st place in the national 'Battle of Chapters,' recognized for their innovative technical activities and community involvement. This outstanding performance by the dedicated team led to a cash prize of USD 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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