Galgotias University Sets Record with 4700+ Placements for Class of 2026

Galgotias University has set a new benchmark in employability, securing over 4700 placement offers for its 2026 graduating batch. With major firms like Infosys, Capgemini, and EY participating, the institution reinforces its reputation for producing industry-ready professionals.

According to placement records, students have secured roles offering packages as high as ₹60 lakh annually. Additionally, numerous offers ranging from ₹15 lakh to ₹26.6 lakh highlight the university's strong alignment with high-demand job sectors.

Enhancing its academic ecosystem, the university has partnered with industry leaders like Cisco and Tata Technologies through Industry Integrated Academic Centres, providing crucial hands-on experience and industry-aligned training to students. Notably, students have also acquired vital global career exposure, particularly in top firms such as Deloitte and PwC.

Cementing its global prowess, students like Nikita and Yashika Jain from the AI and ML program have been selected for the LinkedIn CoachIn Program 2026, symbolizing Galgotias' commitment to nurturing future technology leaders, especially women in tech roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)