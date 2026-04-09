Race to the Future: E-Bike Innovation Sparks at Galgotias University

The 9th edition of the SIEP E-Bike Challenge at Galgotias University has spotlighted innovative sustainable mobility solutions. Held from April 3 to 7, 2026, the competition saw participation from over 350 engineering students and innovators nationwide.

Organized by ISIE INDIA in collaboration with Galgotias University, the event tasked participants with designing energy-efficient electric bikes, emphasizing innovation and real-world applicability. This initiative provided a vital platform for students to showcase their creativity, technical skills, and problem-solving capabilities, all while addressing pressing global energy issues.

Prominent figures, including ISIEINDIA's President Vinod Gupta and Galgotias University's CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, highlighted the event's significance in equipping students to tackle global energy challenges. Dignitaries from various sectors attended the challenge, underscoring the critical alignment of academic learning with industry needs. This was not just a competition but a meaningful step toward a sustainable and resilient energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)