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Empowering the Future: A Focus on Faculty Development and Inclusive Growth

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan addressed the Central University of Himachal Pradesh's convocation, emphasizing faculty development, innovation, and collaboration. He praised women's contributions, urged students to uphold 'Nation First,' and highlighted Himachal Pradesh's cultural and military significance. He encouraged vigilance against drug abuse and promoted inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:56 IST
Empowering the Future: A Focus on Faculty Development and Inclusive Growth
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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the importance of faculty development, innovation, and collaboration in modern universities to create a globally competitive education system. Speaking at the ninth convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, he emphasized the need for academic institutions to foster these areas to drive national progress.

Highlighting the achievements of female students, Radhakrishnan praised their significant contributions to society and their role in furthering women's empowerment. He urged students to embrace the 'Nation First' philosophy and contribute to India's development by actively participating in nation-building efforts.

The Vice President also commended Himachal Pradesh for its cultural richness and its contributions to the armed forces. During his visit, he advocated for a drug-free campus and urged youth vigilance against substance abuse, stressing the importance of inclusive growth where no sector or state is left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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