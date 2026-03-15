Inauguration of India's First Samriddhi Centre: A Leap Towards Rural Digital Empowerment

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has unveiled the country's first Samriddhi Centre at Umri village in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, marking a substantial effort to integrate diverse services for rural communities.

The initiative, part of the Department of Telecommunications' Samriddh Gram Phygital Services, is designed to provide healthcare, education, banking, and agriculture services under one roof, officials reported.

Scindia, during the inauguration, emphasized the role of digital empowerment in uplifting rural areas, and highlighted the Samriddhi Centre as a model that could be replicated nationwide to improve villagers' quality of life. The event witnessed significant participation from local representatives and villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)