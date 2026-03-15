Delhi University Counters Rahul Gandhi's Caste Bias Claims with Enrollment Data

In response to Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations of caste-based discrimination in Delhi University (DU) admissions, the university has released comprehensive enrollment data for the academic year 2025-26.

The data, shared on Sunday, highlights a diverse student body across various social categories and refutes claims of bias, underscoring DU's commitment to the Constitution of India's principles in all its operational processes.

Delhi University refuted the allegations stating that most admissions rely on Common University Entrance Test scores rather than interviews, urging restraint from unsubstantiated statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)