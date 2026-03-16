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Supreme Court set to review Legal Education System

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in April a PIL proposing the creation of a Legal Education Commission. The commission aims to reform the legal education system by introducing a four-year LL.B course post Class 12, replacing the current five-year program in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:52 IST
Supreme Court set to review Legal Education System
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court will take up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in April seeking the establishment of a Legal Education Commission. The petition requests a reform in the legal education system by reducing the LL.B course duration from five to four years after Class 12.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi acknowledged the submissions made by advocate and petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay. Upadhyay argues that the current five-year integrated law program lacks practical knowledge and fails to attract top talent. The proposed commission would comprise eminent jurists tasked with reviewing and updating the legal education framework.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant shared his own educational background and emphasized the importance of including various stakeholders such as jurists, academicians, and policy researchers in the discussion. The case is scheduled for listing in April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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