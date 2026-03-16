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Inside the Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Challenges and Achievements

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme faced challenges with 7,292 candidates leaving internships incomplete. Launched as a pilot project, it received over a million applications and offered thousands of placements. Designed to enhance skills and job readiness, the scheme allocated substantial funds but couldn't transition beyond the pilot phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:44 IST
Inside the Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Challenges and Achievements
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The corporate affairs ministry recently reported that 7,292 candidates exited their internships prematurely under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme. Launched as a pilot, the initiative began its first phase on October 3, 2024, garnering around 6.21 lakh applications. Partner companies extended over 82,000 offers, with 8,760 interns starting their assignments.

The scheme's second phase kicked off on January 9, 2025, with 4.55 lakh applications. Companies made 83,000 offers, resulting in slightly more than 7,300 intern joinings, as the ministry informed the Lok Sabha. The scheme aims to cultivate industry-relevant skills and bolster job readiness without promising placement offers, according to Minister Harsh Malhotra.

Despite significant budget allocations for the financial year 2025-26, totaling Rs 10,831.07 crore, the pilot scheme remains ongoing, as the full launch couldn't progress. The monthly stipend for interns was raised from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000 as of March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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