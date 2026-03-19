Leadership Shift Amidst Tumultuous Times at Al-Falah University

Amit K Aggarwal, an IAS officer, recently assumed the role of administrator at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. As part of his early administrative decisions, Aggarwal appointed Ajay Ranga as the new vice chancellor. Ranga previously served as the Registrar (OSD-I) at JC Bose University.

Alongside Ranga, several other key appointments were made. Dr. Rajeev Kumar Singh was named the Controller of Examinations, having held the same position at JC Bose University. Additionally, Ravi Kumar Sharma became the Chief Finance and Accounts Officer, transitioning from his role as Chief Accounts Officer at JC Bose.

The university is under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in a terror financing probe linked to the 2025 Red Fort car blast. This investigation has cast uncertainty over the institution's future, though academic activities have resumed. The situation raises concerns for the future of both students and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)