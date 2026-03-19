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DMK Urges Investigation into AIADMK Ministers' Alleged Money Laundering

The DMK has petitioned the Madras High Court, urging it to direct the Enforcement Directorate to probe former AIADMK ministers for alleged money laundering linked to corruption cases. The plea is to register Enforcement Case Information Reports under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to ensure thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:11 IST
DMK Urges Investigation into AIADMK Ministers' Alleged Money Laundering
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On Thursday, the DMK escalated its fight against corruption by appealing to the Madras High Court in a bid to compel the Enforcement Directorate to investigate former AIADMK state ministers for alleged money laundering.

The move came from Rajya Sabha MP R Girirajan, who filed separate petitions targeting S P Velumani, P Thangamani, C Vijayabaskar, M R Vijayabaskar, R Kamaraj, K C Veeramani, and K P Anbalagan, alongside former AIADMK legislator Sathya.

Girirajan argued that without judicial intervention to enforce the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the alleged illicit profits from corruption risk remaining unchecked, undermining public interest. The plea seeks an Enforcement Case Information Report to enable an exhaustive investigation into alleged financial crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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