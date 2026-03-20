Left Menu

Protests at Delhi University Highlight Discrimination Against SOL Students

Students at Delhi University protested against the exclusion of School of Open Learning (SOL) students from a job fair. The protests, led by KYS and ABVP, demanded equal opportunities for SOL students, who faced historical marginalisation. University officials reversed the decision after discussions with student groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:30 IST
Protests at Delhi University Highlight Discrimination Against SOL Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests broke out at Delhi University on Friday as students voiced their frustration over alleged discrimination against the School of Open Learning (SOL) students, who were initially barred from participating in a job fair. Key student groups, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), led separate protests at the site and outside the Dean of Students' Welfare office, insisting on equal access for SOL students.

According to the student groups, a job fair notice excluded SOL students by specifying eligibility only for regular undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD students, and alumni, an action they branded as ''blatantly discriminatory.'' They claimed such actions demonstrate an ongoing pattern of marginalisation of SOL students within university programs.

In response to the outcry, university authorities engaged in dialogue with student representatives. After the discussions, the Dean of Students' Welfare pledged to allow SOL students to participate in the job fair, a decision hailed as a victory by the protesters. The university also committed to preventing similar exclusions in the future, while student groups vowed to continue advocating for comprehensive reforms.

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026