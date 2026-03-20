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Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Man Drowns in Water-Filled Quarry

A man from Tamil Nadu, Arun, tragically drowned in a water-filled abandoned quarry in Udupi district. The incident raised concerns about negligence, resulting in a case against quarry operators Basheer and Sharath Shetty for not securing the site. Police continue to investigate the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:13 IST
Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Man Drowns in Water-Filled Quarry
Arun
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident reported from Udupi district, a man from Tamil Nadu, identified as Arun, drowned in a water-filled abandoned stone quarry. The mishap took place on Thursday at Yedthadi village near Brahmavar, police confirmed.

Arun, who had come to visit his uncle, Thangavelu, accidentally fell into the rainwater-filled quarry. Investigations revealed that the site was not adequately secured, leading to a case against the quarry operators, Basheer and Sharath Shetty, for alleged negligence.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections have been invoked as Brahmavar police launch a thorough probe into the incident. This unfortunate event underscores the pressing need for better safety measures at such hazardous sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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