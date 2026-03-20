Missing in Bokaro: Court Urges Swift Action in Young Woman's Disappearance

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a firm stance on the apparent sluggish progress of a missing person investigation in Bokaro, demanding a thorough account from the police.

Presided over by Justices Sujit Narayan and Sanjay Prasad, the court has directed the Bokaro Superintendent of Police to be present on March 23, equipped with the case diary and detailed investigation status regarding an 18-year-old woman's disappearance.

If satisfactory responses are not provided, the High Court has warned that the case could be transferred to the CBI. The victim's mother criticized the initial 10-day delay in filing an FIR after lodging information at Pindrajoda Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)