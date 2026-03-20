Kees Smit Makes Debut in Dutch Squad for World Cup Warm-Ups

The Netherlands national football team has announced a significant inclusion as 20-year-old midfielder Kees Smit makes his debut in the squad. Coach Ronald Koeman has finalized a 26-man team for the friendly internationals against Norway and Ecuador, set for March in Amsterdam and Eindhoven respectively.

In a move highlighting emerging talent, Smit from AZ Alkmaar has been brought in, fulfilling Koeman's earlier hints of his potential candidacy. Jorrel Hato's inclusion, despite limited playtime at Chelsea, adds intrigue. The squad sees key returns like goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, while others, such as Lutsharel Geertruida, remain absent due to injuries.

The roster reflects both resilience and readiness with the presence of seasoned players like Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, and Ryan Gravenberch. With injuries sidelining some regulars, others like Brian Brobbey make a welcome return. The friendlies double as an opportunity for players to cement their place ahead of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)