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Revolutionizing Delhi's Education: From Theory to Practice

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasized skills enhancing employability during a meeting with academic leaders. He advised focusing on practical applications in fields like AI and Cybersecurity, and urged partnerships with global institutions. A time-bound action plan was requested for future sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:52 IST
Revolutionizing Delhi's Education: From Theory to Practice
Education
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu accentuated the importance of combining skills with academic degrees to boost employability, during a strategic dialogue with vice-chancellors and directors of the city's state universities.

Sahndu urged educational heads to pivot from theoretical knowledge to practical applications, particularly in prominent disciplines like Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, aligned with the nation's developmental goals under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also pressed for fostering international collaborations to enhance the global competitiveness of these institutions and requested that universities present a detailed, actionable plan for implementation at the next meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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