HPWWI Shines at Regional WorldSkills Competition with 100% Medal Rate

In a landmark achievement, the Hettich Poddar Woodworking Institute (HPWWI) saw all six of its candidates secure medals at the Regional WorldSkills competition, marking a 100% success rate in its first-ever preparation initiative.

From March 11 to 14, 2026, the event in Agra drew over 300 participants from a pool of more than 700 across the North Zone, attended by senior officials including the Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Five candidates have now qualified for the National competition, aiming to represent India on the WorldSkills International stage in Shanghai. This success underscores HPWWI's role in nurturing skilled professionals to meet national development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)