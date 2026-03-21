Left Menu

HPWWI Shines at Regional WorldSkills Competition with 100% Medal Rate

Hettich Poddar Woodworking Institute (HPWWI) celebrated a 100% success in its inaugural WorldSkills preparation, securing medals for all six candidates at the Regional competition. The event, showcasing exceptional talent in woodworking, marked a significant milestone in advancing skilled labor in India and aligns with the 'Make in India' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:58 IST
HPWWI Shines at Regional WorldSkills Competition with 100% Medal Rate
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark achievement, the Hettich Poddar Woodworking Institute (HPWWI) saw all six of its candidates secure medals at the Regional WorldSkills competition, marking a 100% success rate in its first-ever preparation initiative.

From March 11 to 14, 2026, the event in Agra drew over 300 participants from a pool of more than 700 across the North Zone, attended by senior officials including the Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Five candidates have now qualified for the National competition, aiming to represent India on the WorldSkills International stage in Shanghai. This success underscores HPWWI's role in nurturing skilled professionals to meet national development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026