Streamlined Approach to UPTET 2026: A New Era for Teacher Recruitment
The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 will take place from July 2 to 4, announced the state's Education Service Selection Commission. Applications for primary and upper primary levels are open from March 27 to April 26. A One-Time Registration system aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 is set to occur over a three-day period from July 2 to 4, according to an announcement by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission on Friday.
In line with the new notification published on March 20, applications for the primary and upper primary levels will be accepted from March 27 to April 26. The commission stated that candidates could make necessary corrections and resolve any fee issues until May 1.
Commission Chairman Prashant Kumar noted that the introduction of a One-Time Registration system for this year aims to streamline and expedite the recruitment process while ensuring transparency. The initiative is expected to prevent malpractices and align with the state government's drive to fortify the education sector.
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