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Global Market Struggles Amid Middle East Conflict: Oil Prices Surge, Stocks Fall

Global shares are facing a third straight session of declines, driven by rising oil prices due to the Iran conflict. Iran's attack on a Kuwaiti oil refinery and tensions in the Middle East have led to increased military presence and disrupted oil exports, prompting inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 02:06 IST
Global Market Struggles Amid Middle East Conflict: Oil Prices Surge, Stocks Fall
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Global shares have slumped for the third consecutive session, with indications of further weekly declines, as the Iraq-Iran conflict continues to drive up oil prices, inducing inflation concerns.

Iran's recent attack on an oil refinery in Kuwait and the killing of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman by Israel have escalated tensions. In response, thousands of additional U.S. troops are expected to be deployed to the Middle East, according to three U.S. officials speaking to Reuters. Consequently, Iraq has declared force majeure on oilfields developed by foreign companies, as military operations have disrupted the navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, crippling crude exports, according to oil ministry sources.

Wall Street witnessed a sharp decline with U.S. stocks tumbling, despite the S&P 500 energy index and financials remaining in positive territory. However, global markets, including the MSCI's global gauge and the pan-European STOXX 600 index, reported losses, reflecting the substantial impact of Middle Eastern tensions on global economic stability.

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