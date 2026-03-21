Global Market Struggles Amid Middle East Conflict: Oil Prices Surge, Stocks Fall

Global shares have slumped for the third consecutive session, with indications of further weekly declines, as the Iraq-Iran conflict continues to drive up oil prices, inducing inflation concerns.

Iran's recent attack on an oil refinery in Kuwait and the killing of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman by Israel have escalated tensions. In response, thousands of additional U.S. troops are expected to be deployed to the Middle East, according to three U.S. officials speaking to Reuters. Consequently, Iraq has declared force majeure on oilfields developed by foreign companies, as military operations have disrupted the navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, crippling crude exports, according to oil ministry sources.

Wall Street witnessed a sharp decline with U.S. stocks tumbling, despite the S&P 500 energy index and financials remaining in positive territory. However, global markets, including the MSCI's global gauge and the pan-European STOXX 600 index, reported losses, reflecting the substantial impact of Middle Eastern tensions on global economic stability.