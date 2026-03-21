Confronting Colonial Legacies: EU's Battle Against Structural Racism

On Saturday, Michaela Moua, the European Union's anti-racism coordinator, emphasized the deeply rooted nature of structural racism across Europe. Moua urged institutions to confront their colonial legacies during a symposium on racism held in Amsterdam.

According to data from the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, almost half of individuals of African descent in Europe report experiencing discrimination, with many encountering employment barriers despite holding university degrees. Moua highlighted the need for better equality data, as EU member states show significant discrepancies in collecting racial and ethnic information.

The EU's recently adopted anti-racism strategy seeks to improve enforcement of existing laws and enhance national action plans. However, the strategy has faced criticism from NGOs, with the European Network Against Racism arguing that it lacks a true commitment to reparatory justice or addressing the ongoing consequences of Europe's historical actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)