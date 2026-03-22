Beto's Brace Seals Stunning Victory for Everton Over Chelsea

In a captivating Premier League showdown, Everton delivered a commanding 3-0 victory against Chelsea, with Beto leading the charge by scoring twice. Held at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the match marked Chelsea's fourth successive defeat, intensifying their struggles across all competitions.

Beto found the net initially at the 33-minute mark, capitalizing on an excellent assist from James Garner, who recently received his first England call-up. Garner's outstanding performance was a highlight of the match, which saw Beto score again just after the hour mark, slipping the ball past Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Adding to the scoreline, Iliman Ndiaye sealed the victory for Everton by curling a remarkable shot into the top corner, solidifying Everton's most significant win over Chelsea since 1987. This victory not only elevates Everton to seventh place but also marks their consecutive win at the newly inaugurated stadium near the River Mersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)