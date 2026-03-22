Trump Threatens ICE Role at Airports Amid DHS Funding Standoff

President Donald Trump declared on Saturday his intention to deploy federal immigration officers in airports, a tactical move contingent on Democrats passing a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security. This revelation was made via social media posts where Trump initially issued a threat, later asserting plans to engage US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at airports if the political deadlock persists.

In light of partial government shutdown-induced long security queues at major airports, the Republican President indicated ICE agents would introduce the administration's stringent immigration policies at these sites, aiming to detain 'all Illegal Immigrants.' Trump confirmed his readiness by instructing ICE to be prepared by Monday, emphasizing an end to delays.

The Democrats, meanwhile, have resisted DHS funding unless reforms follow, especially after a contentious operation in Minnesota related to fraud allegations involving Somali residents. Saturday's announcement was yet another salvo in the ongoing legislative battle, as discussions resumed between Democrats, Republicans, and the White House to tackle the growing TSA worker crisis due to the shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)