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Trump Threatens ICE Deployment at Airports Amid TSA Pay Crisis

Amid a government shutdown and a shortage of TSA agents, President Trump threatens to deploy ICE agents at airports unless Democrats fund airport security. ICE, not trained for airport roles, faces backlash. Homeland Security's resource shift raises concerns, complicating the immigration crackdown scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 00:40 IST
Trump Threatens ICE Deployment at Airports Amid TSA Pay Crisis
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports if congressional Democrats do not promptly agree to fund airport security. Amid a 36-day partial government shutdown, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel have been working without pay, causing many officers to call in sick and disrupting major airport operations.

Trump, via Truth Social, insisted that ICE agents will begin airport deployment on Monday if Democrats do not approve the necessary security funds. ICE agents, who are central to Trump's immigration crackdown, are not specifically trained for airport security tasks traditionally handled by the TSA.

The proposal drew criticism from figures like Senator Richard Blumenthal, who labeled it a reckless misuse of ICE personnel. The situation highlights Homeland Security's challenge in managing resources during staffing shortages and raises ethical questions about the deployment of ICE in domestic roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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