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NIT Jamshedpur and IIT Roorkee Ink MoU for Educational Excellence

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur and IIT Roorkee have signed an MoU to enhance their academic and research collaboration. This partnership aims to promote joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, and more, with an emphasis on maximizing shared resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:50 IST
NIT Jamshedpur and IIT Roorkee Ink MoU for Educational Excellence
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The National Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur has formed a strategic partnership with IIT Roorkee, marking a significant step in bolstering academic and research cooperation. On Friday, directors of the two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize this collaboration.

The agreement sets the stage for a wide range of joint initiatives, including research projects, PhD supervision, and student and faculty exchanges. The partnership also opens doors to internship opportunities and startup incubation initiatives, indicating a comprehensive approach to leveraging shared resources.

NIT-Jamshedpur Director Goutam Sutradhar highlighted the importance of fully implementing the agreement to offer substantial benefits to both students and faculty. With a strong academic connection already existing, he noted that many NIT-Jamshedpur faculty are IIT-Roorkee alumni, further cementing the relationship.

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