NIT Jamshedpur and IIT Roorkee Ink MoU for Educational Excellence

The National Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur has formed a strategic partnership with IIT Roorkee, marking a significant step in bolstering academic and research cooperation. On Friday, directors of the two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize this collaboration.

The agreement sets the stage for a wide range of joint initiatives, including research projects, PhD supervision, and student and faculty exchanges. The partnership also opens doors to internship opportunities and startup incubation initiatives, indicating a comprehensive approach to leveraging shared resources.

NIT-Jamshedpur Director Goutam Sutradhar highlighted the importance of fully implementing the agreement to offer substantial benefits to both students and faculty. With a strong academic connection already existing, he noted that many NIT-Jamshedpur faculty are IIT-Roorkee alumni, further cementing the relationship.