Calcutta University Aims to Join Global Knowledge Network

The University of Calcutta, with its rich 160-year history, must integrate into a global network of knowledge, according to IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty. Speaking at the university's convocation, he emphasized the need to measure success through the expansion of knowledge frontiers rather than mere rankings.

Chakraborty encouraged students to leverage science and technology to tackle real-world issues. He highlighted the importance of transforming traditional university settings into interconnected hubs of global learning, inspired by Bengal's intellectual pioneers like Raja Rammohan Roy and Rabindranath Tagore.

Citing contributions from renowned scientists, Chakraborty underscored the potential of artificial intelligence in advancing research. Vice Chancellor Asutosh Ghosh echoed these sentiments, urging CU to enhance its pedagogical systems and foster international collaborations to maintain momentum in a fast-evolving educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)