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Calcutta University Aims to Join Global Knowledge Network

The University of Calcutta is urged to integrate into a global knowledge network, focusing on expanding frontiers over rankings. Director Suman Chakraborty advocates for utilizing science and technology in solving problems, promoting interdisciplinary research, and redefining educational paradigms while acknowledging AI's role in scientific advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:42 IST
Calcutta University Aims to Join Global Knowledge Network
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Calcutta, with its rich 160-year history, must integrate into a global network of knowledge, according to IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty. Speaking at the university's convocation, he emphasized the need to measure success through the expansion of knowledge frontiers rather than mere rankings.

Chakraborty encouraged students to leverage science and technology to tackle real-world issues. He highlighted the importance of transforming traditional university settings into interconnected hubs of global learning, inspired by Bengal's intellectual pioneers like Raja Rammohan Roy and Rabindranath Tagore.

Citing contributions from renowned scientists, Chakraborty underscored the potential of artificial intelligence in advancing research. Vice Chancellor Asutosh Ghosh echoed these sentiments, urging CU to enhance its pedagogical systems and foster international collaborations to maintain momentum in a fast-evolving educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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