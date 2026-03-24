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Tragic Campus Clash: B.Tech Student Loses Life in Dehradun

A fatal altercation between student groups at a private institute in Dehradun's Premnagar resulted in the death of 22-year-old engineering student Divyanshu Jatrana. Authorities have arrested three suspects. A longstanding campus rivalry is believed to have fueled this violent incident, triggering a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:12 IST
Tragic Campus Clash: B.Tech Student Loses Life in Dehradun
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  • India

A 22-year-old engineering student, Divyanshu Jatrana, tragically lost his life following a clash between two groups of students from a private institute in Dehradun's Premnagar area. The incident took place on Monday night in Kehri village and has sparked an ongoing police investigation.

Jatrana, hailing from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, sustained critical injuries during the brawl. Despite being rushed to Premnagar area hospital and eventually Doon Hospital by police, he succumbed to his injuries. The clash involved students from the institute, all pursuing B.Tech and BBA degrees.

In response, the authorities have arrested three suspects—Yuvraj Kumar, Madhur Khandelwal, and Shivam Sharma. A historical rivalry between the student groups is believed to have led to the deadly confrontation. The police continue to search for more involved individuals as part of their thorough investigation.

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