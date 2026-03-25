Education Titans Merge: Coursera and Udemy Join Forces

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a major merger between Coursera's Chess Merger Sub and Udemy Inc., two giants in the online education sector. Coursera, a renowned education technology company based in the US, operates extensively in India through its digital platform.

This merger, approved on Wednesday, will see Udemy become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coursera, enhancing the scope and reach of both companies in the global online learning market. Coursera will hold around 59% ownership, with Udemy stockholders securing 41% in the newly formed entity.

Originally announced in December 2025, the all-stock transaction values the combined company at approximately USD 2.5 billion. The strategic alliance aims to leverage the strengths of both platforms, providing a robust online educational marketplace recognized internationally.