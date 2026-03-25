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Education Titans Merge: Coursera and Udemy Join Forces

The Competition Commission of India approved the merger of Coursera's Chess Merger Sub with Udemy Inc. This partnership combines two leading online learning platforms, creating a new entity valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion. Post-merger, Coursera shareholders will own 59%, while Udemy stockholders hold 41%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:04 IST
Education Titans Merge: Coursera and Udemy Join Forces
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a major merger between Coursera's Chess Merger Sub and Udemy Inc., two giants in the online education sector. Coursera, a renowned education technology company based in the US, operates extensively in India through its digital platform.

This merger, approved on Wednesday, will see Udemy become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coursera, enhancing the scope and reach of both companies in the global online learning market. Coursera will hold around 59% ownership, with Udemy stockholders securing 41% in the newly formed entity.

Originally announced in December 2025, the all-stock transaction values the combined company at approximately USD 2.5 billion. The strategic alliance aims to leverage the strengths of both platforms, providing a robust online educational marketplace recognized internationally.

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