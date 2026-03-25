Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka Lecture Series on RSS Ideologue Upadhyay
Despite being canceled by the Karnataka government due to protocol violations, a lecture series on RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay went ahead at KSOU in Mysuru. The event emphasized 'Ekatma Manav Darshan' and its relevance, attended by key figures including Vice President Radhakrishnan and Governor Gehlot.
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The Karnataka government had canceled a three-day lecture series on RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, citing protocol violations, yet the Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru held the event as planned. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot were key figures at the inauguration.
During his virtual address, Radhakrishnan lauded the 'Ekatma Manav Darshan' philosophy for promoting harmony in a divided world by aligning development with ethical values. Gehlot emphasized its importance to India's cultural ethos, advocating harmony among individuals, society, and nature.
The event, described by Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji as part of a nationwide effort to embed Upadhyay's ideas in practice, drew criticism from the government, citing its apolitical stance on public universities and ongoing financial inquiries at the KSOU.
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