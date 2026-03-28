Marwadi University's Global Achievement in QS Rankings

In a remarkable global achievement, Marwadi University of Rajkot has secured its place in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Computer Science & Information Systems. Positioned in the 751–850 rank band, the university is among the top 40 institutions in India for this domain, standing proudly alongside premier Indian institutes such as the IITs. Uniquely, it is the only university from Gujarat to make the cut.

Trustee Dhruv Marwadi expressed pride in the accomplishment, highlighting the university's growing academic excellence and research capabilities. He emphasized the ranking's credibility and its reflection on Gujarat's representation in global education metrics.

Further, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjeet Singh noted the significance of such recognition at global and national levels, echoing the government's support for educational excellence in India. With an impressive debut in the QS Asia University Rankings last year, Marwadi University continues to strengthen its position as Gujarat's leading private university.