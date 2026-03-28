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Revolutionizing Tech Education: Industry-Academia Fusion in Ayodhya

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University partners with HCL GUVI to introduce industry-focused training in AI, Machine Learning, and Business Analytics. This collaboration aims to equip students with job-ready skills and real-world exposure, enhancing their career prospects in India's evolving tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:51 IST
Revolutionizing Tech Education: Industry-Academia Fusion in Ayodhya

In a groundbreaking development, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University has teamed up with HCL GUVI to fortify ties between industry and academia in India. This partnership will debut training programs in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Business Analytics from the 2026 academic year, focusing on pragmatic skill-building and industry readiness.

The university aims to position itself among the top North Indian institutions by aligning its curriculum with global industry standards. The training will encompass Python for Data Science, machine learning algorithms, deep learning, and real-world AI projects, delivered by HCL GUVI experts through a flexible learning model incorporating live and recorded sessions.

This initiative taps into the burgeoning demand for AI professionals in India, preparing graduates for careers in IT, analytics, and consulting. With a focus on bridging the skills gap through research, innovation, and practical exposure, the collaboration marks a significant stride toward creating a robust skill development ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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