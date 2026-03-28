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Reviving Ancient Wisdom: A Call to Educate for Nation-Building

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde encouraged students to embrace India's ancient knowledge for nation-building at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University convocation. Highlighting the significance of education in social transformation and poverty eradication, he underscored aligning universities with the National Education Policy and stressed holistic student development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:28 IST
Reviving Ancient Wisdom: A Call to Educate for Nation-Building
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has called upon students to draw inspiration from India's ancient knowledge systems to contribute to nation-building. During a convocation speech at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University in Sikar, Governor Bagde emphasized the importance of aligning modern universities with historic institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila.

He reiterated the role of education in facilitating social and economic transformation, asserting that poverty can be eradicated through informed and educated citizenry. Governor Bagde inaugurated the 'Prerna Sthal' and the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Research Centre, while highlighting the importance of education for community welfare.

Noting a rise in the success rates of women in competitive exams, the governor urged a balanced focus on both intellectual and physical growth for students. He also declared the convocation as a new life phase, advocating for values of tolerance, character-building, and comprehensive personal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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