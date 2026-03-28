Tragedy in Kannauj: Family Protests Following Student's Suicide

A tragic incident unfolded in Kannauj district as a ten-year-old student, Nidhi, reportedly committed suicide. Authorities state that the young girl took her life following a reprimand about her personal hygiene from her teacher, Mridula Tripathi.

The tragedy triggered a tense protest by Nidhi's grief-stricken family, who laid siege to the school, demanding justice for the young girl's untimely death. The protest dissipated only after Assistant Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar promised a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible.

In response to the tragic event, police registered a case against the primary accused, Mridula Tripathi, along with the school principal Mahendra Singh and two other individuals. The case has cast a spotlight on the pressures faced by young students and the responsibility of educators to foster a supportive learning environment.