Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

Delhi's government is advancing its commitment to technology-driven education with the introduction of over 100 drone clubs in schools, as highlighted during the 'Yashotsav 2026' event. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta awarded laptops to 1,200 top students, reinforcing the administration's dedication to nurturing academic and athletic excellence.

In addition to showcasing student achievements, the ceremony acknowledged the efforts of 222 high-achieving students and 34 leading schools in the city. The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, involving over 25,000 athletes, was another highlight, emphasizing the importance of a thriving sports culture to complement educational pursuits.

The administration has invested in modern educational infrastructure, equipping 9,000 classrooms with smart boards and establishing computer labs and digital libraries. Promoting inclusion, these initiatives align with the National Education Policy 2020. The government aims to position Delhi as a leader in education and sports nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)