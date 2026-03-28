Left Menu

Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports

The Delhi government emphasized technology-driven education initiatives, including 100 drone clubs and smart classrooms. At the 'Yashotsav 2026' event, meritorious students and athletes were honoured. The government aims to enhance school infrastructure and provide equal opportunities in education and sports, supporting students' aspirations and preparing them for global competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:48 IST
Delhi's Leap Towards Tech-Driven Education and Inclusive Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's government is advancing its commitment to technology-driven education with the introduction of over 100 drone clubs in schools, as highlighted during the 'Yashotsav 2026' event. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta awarded laptops to 1,200 top students, reinforcing the administration's dedication to nurturing academic and athletic excellence.

In addition to showcasing student achievements, the ceremony acknowledged the efforts of 222 high-achieving students and 34 leading schools in the city. The Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, involving over 25,000 athletes, was another highlight, emphasizing the importance of a thriving sports culture to complement educational pursuits.

The administration has invested in modern educational infrastructure, equipping 9,000 classrooms with smart boards and establishing computer labs and digital libraries. Promoting inclusion, these initiatives align with the National Education Policy 2020. The government aims to position Delhi as a leader in education and sports nationally and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kohli and Padikkal Lead RCB to Dominant Victory

Kohli and Padikkal Lead RCB to Dominant Victory

 Global
2
Court Upholds Marriage Laws, Denies Live-In Protection

Court Upholds Marriage Laws, Denies Live-In Protection

 India
3
No Fuel Crisis: Union Minister Calms Nerves Amid West Asia Tensions

No Fuel Crisis: Union Minister Calms Nerves Amid West Asia Tensions

 India
4
West Bengal Clears DA Arrears in Single Instalment

West Bengal Clears DA Arrears in Single Instalment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026