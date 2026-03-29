Fake Summer Vacation Order Sparks Investigation

A fake government order concerning the shortening of summer school vacations triggered an investigation by police after it circulated on social media platforms.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police initiated the case upon receiving a complaint from V Vasuki, General Education Department Secretary, emphasizing public concern.

Authorities have responded to the hoax, confirming the order's falseness and affirming no abrupt vacation changes. Investigators are monitoring multiple social media accounts to locate the source of the misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)