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Tragic School Tragedy: Stress and Struggles of Young Minds

A teenage student in Farrukhnagar allegedly took his own life while under academic pressure. Found by his mother in the staff quarters of his school, the incident has highlighted mental health concerns. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this apparent suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:18 IST
Tragic School Tragedy: Stress and Struggles of Young Minds
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  • India

A class 10 student in Farrukhnagar has reportedly died by suicide, adding to concerns about the pressures faced by young learners. The boy, Akash, was found hanging by his mother when she returned to the staff quarters where the family resides. His father works as the school's watchman.

The incident occurred while his parents were away, underscoring the emotional struggles students may endure in silence. Preliminary inquiries suggest academic stress as a potential factor, though authorities are examining all possibilities to determine a conclusive cause.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that this appears to be a suicide case, but the cause behind it is yet to be ascertained," said Inspector Santosh Kumar, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station. The case emphasizes the ongoing need for mental health awareness and support in educational settings.

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