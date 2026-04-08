Left Menu

Delhi Launches 'My Career Advisor' App to Guide Students into Future Careers

The Delhi government has introduced the 'My Career Advisor' app to provide students with career guidance, particularly in emerging fields like artificial intelligence. The app aims to align career advice with workforce demands, ensuring equitable access to such resources across urban and rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:36 IST
Delhi Launches 'My Career Advisor' App to Guide Students into Future Careers
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government introduced the 'My Career Advisor' app on Wednesday, targeting efficient career guidance for students. Backed by data-driven insights, this initiative aims to direct students into emerging fields, including artificial intelligence.

Single point of contact persons have been appointed at the state level to coordinate the effective implementation of this app, which is accessible on both mobile and web platforms. Under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, the app endeavors to help students make well-informed career decisions by aligning advice with modern workforce requirements.

The app also aims to bridge the gap in career counseling access, particularly in underserved and rural regions. The program aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and has been adopted by several states and Union Territories. Efforts include organizing stakeholder meetings and capacity-building programs for teachers and students to ensure successful implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VinFast: Driving Vietnam's Electric Vehicle Revolution

VinFast: Driving Vietnam's Electric Vehicle Revolution

 Global
2
High-Stakes Showdown: Sunetra Pawar Gears Up for Baramati Bypoll

High-Stakes Showdown: Sunetra Pawar Gears Up for Baramati Bypoll

 India
3
Scandalous Accusations: U.S. VP JD Vance Weighs in on Ukraine-Hungary Tensions

Scandalous Accusations: U.S. VP JD Vance Weighs in on Ukraine-Hungary Tensio...

 Global
4
Indian Youth Excel in Table Tennis Championships

Indian Youth Excel in Table Tennis Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026