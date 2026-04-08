Delhi Launches 'My Career Advisor' App to Guide Students into Future Careers
The Delhi government has introduced the 'My Career Advisor' app to provide students with career guidance, particularly in emerging fields like artificial intelligence. The app aims to align career advice with workforce demands, ensuring equitable access to such resources across urban and rural areas.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government introduced the 'My Career Advisor' app on Wednesday, targeting efficient career guidance for students. Backed by data-driven insights, this initiative aims to direct students into emerging fields, including artificial intelligence.
Single point of contact persons have been appointed at the state level to coordinate the effective implementation of this app, which is accessible on both mobile and web platforms. Under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, the app endeavors to help students make well-informed career decisions by aligning advice with modern workforce requirements.
The app also aims to bridge the gap in career counseling access, particularly in underserved and rural regions. The program aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and has been adopted by several states and Union Territories. Efforts include organizing stakeholder meetings and capacity-building programs for teachers and students to ensure successful implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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