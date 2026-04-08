Left Menu

Celebrating 20 Years of Engineering Excellence: Cummins India's Nurturing Brilliance Program

Cummins in India marks the 20th anniversary of its Nurturing Brilliance program by welcoming a new cohort of 520 scholars. Aimed at empowering students from underprivileged backgrounds, the initiative offers scholarships, mentorship, and holistic support for aspiring engineers, endorsing equity and inclusion. The program has significantly impacted over 3,100 students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:42 IST
Celebrating 20 Years of Engineering Excellence: Cummins India's Nurturing Brilliance Program
  • Country:
  • India

Cummins in India is commemorating a milestone with the 20th anniversary of its Nurturing Brilliance program, an initiative dedicated to fostering future engineers. In a ceremony at their Pune campus, the company inducted 520 new scholars, reflecting on the program's success in empowering students from disadvantaged backgrounds through scholarship and mentorship opportunities.

Led by the Cummins India Foundation, the program has positively influenced more than 3,100 students, with a commendable focus on equity and inclusion, evidenced by the selection of 20 scholars with disabilities this year. The initiative not only covers financial needs but also provides comprehensive support through mentorship, industry exposure, and skill-building, ensuring long-term career readiness for its participants.

Originally launched in Pune in 2006 with just 13 students, the Nurturing Brilliance program has expanded its reach to become a national platform. Today, it connects aspirations to opportunities for engineering students across key industrial regions in India. Shveta Arya, leading the program, emphasizes the transformative impact of empowering education, essential for nation-building and nurturing future leaders.

TRENDING

1
China's Battery Industry Powers Forward into 2026 with CIBF Showcase

China's Battery Industry Powers Forward into 2026 with CIBF Showcase

 China
2
Sports Events in Doha Postponed Due to Gulf Conflict

Sports Events in Doha Postponed Due to Gulf Conflict

 Global
3
Exodus Over Exhaustion: The Migrant Departure Crisis

Exodus Over Exhaustion: The Migrant Departure Crisis

 India
4
Crucial Vote: Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Against Regressive Politics

Crucial Vote: Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Against Regressive Politic...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026