Celebrating 20 Years of Engineering Excellence: Cummins India's Nurturing Brilliance Program

Cummins in India is commemorating a milestone with the 20th anniversary of its Nurturing Brilliance program, an initiative dedicated to fostering future engineers. In a ceremony at their Pune campus, the company inducted 520 new scholars, reflecting on the program's success in empowering students from disadvantaged backgrounds through scholarship and mentorship opportunities.

Led by the Cummins India Foundation, the program has positively influenced more than 3,100 students, with a commendable focus on equity and inclusion, evidenced by the selection of 20 scholars with disabilities this year. The initiative not only covers financial needs but also provides comprehensive support through mentorship, industry exposure, and skill-building, ensuring long-term career readiness for its participants.

Originally launched in Pune in 2006 with just 13 students, the Nurturing Brilliance program has expanded its reach to become a national platform. Today, it connects aspirations to opportunities for engineering students across key industrial regions in India. Shveta Arya, leading the program, emphasizes the transformative impact of empowering education, essential for nation-building and nurturing future leaders.