Delhi Rolls Out 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' to Empower Girl Education

In an effort to support girl education, the Delhi government has launched the 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', receiving 560 applications within a week of its inception. The initiative, which replaces the existing Ladli Scheme, aims to provide financial assistance to girls at various educational stages.

Since its official rollout on April 1, nearly 370 applications were submitted on the first day, highlighting a strong initial response. The scheme involves a financial grant of up to Rs 61,000, disbursed in installments linked to crucial educational and age milestones. The funds are expected to amount to Rs 1.20 lakh with interest upon maturity.

Eligibility for the scheme includes residency requirements, family income limits, and educational enrollment conditions. Officials assure that increased public awareness efforts will further boost registration. The scheme holds a budgetary allocation of Rs 128 crore for 2026-27, underscoring its long-term commitment to empowering Delhi's girl children.

(With inputs from agencies.)