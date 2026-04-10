ChiNext Board's New Standards: Boosting China's Tech Startups

On Friday, China's securities regulator revealed a new set of listing standards for the ChiNext board. This fourth addition is designed to open the doors wider for technology startups as China aims to foster homegrown innovation and compete more aggressively with the United States.

The guidelines, issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), are part of broader reforms targeting the Shenzhen-based startup board, ChiNext. The measures seek to enhance funding avenues for startups in emerging and future industries, particularly as the technological rivalry with Washington intensifies over semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

The CSRC noted that these startups usually require significant initial investments and demonstrate rapid value appreciation, necessitating more efficient support from capital markets. The updated listing standards aim to address this by setting criteria that include an expected market value of 3 billion yuan, annual revenues of 200 million yuan, and a 30% annual growth rate over the past three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)